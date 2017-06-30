CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Lucky Pooch: Shelter Dog To Be Adopted After Ill-Timed Bite

June 30, 2017 10:17 AM
Filed Under: elvis, Jacksonville, Pet Adoption, Shelter Dog

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A shelter dog in Florida is getting a second chance after biting a man who stepped on him during a presentation to promote pet adoption.

Jacksonville spokeswoman Tia Ford told the Florida Times-Union the 2-year-old pit bull mix named Elvis had been quarantined for 10 days and now someone has applied to adopt him.

Elvis had been at the June 13 city council meeting as part of a plan to promote pet adoption. A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office report says an audience member told officers a 63-year-old man was barreling down a crowded aisle when he became tangled in the dog’s leash and stepped on Elvis. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for stitches.

Officials still aren’t sure whether shelter animals will return to council meetings.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

