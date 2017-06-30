Man Attacked With Bottle At Deep Ellum Bar

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was taken to a hospital early Friday morning after police say he was attacked with a bottle at a Deep Ellum bar.
Dallas police say it happened around 1:00 a.m. Friday at the Deep Ellum Candy Company on Elm Street near Good Latimer Expressway just as the bar was closing.
Officers say a suspect used a bottle to attack the victim on the dance floor, slashing his face and the back of his head.
He was taken to Baylor Medical Center in serious condition but is expected to survive.
The suspect ran out of the bar and is still being sought.
No word what led up to the violence.
The name of the victim has not been released.