Mansfield Police Find Teen With Autism Who Wandered Off

UPDATE: Matthew Denton, 16, was found safe.
MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) – The Mansfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old with autism.
Police said Matthew Denton walked away from the Wesley Mission Center at 777 N Walnut Creek Dr, which is in the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church in Mansfield, directly across from Walmart.
He was last seen walking northbound on N. Walnut Creek Dr. Friday, wearing a red t-shirt with white writing and tan shorts.
Denton does not like being touched. He is approx 5’06”-5’07” and thin build with brown hair.
Anyone with information about Denton’s whereabouts should call the Mansfield Police Department at 817.473.0211.