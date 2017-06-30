CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live At 10:00 PM

Mansfield Police Find Teen With Autism Who Wandered Off

June 30, 2017 10:03 PM
Filed Under: Autism, mansfield, teen

UPDATE: Matthew Denton, 16, was found safe.

MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) – The Mansfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old with autism.

Police said Matthew Denton walked away from the Wesley Mission Center at 777 N Walnut Creek Dr, which is in the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church in Mansfield, directly across from Walmart.

Matthew Denton, 16 (photo credit: Mansfield Police Dept.)

He was last seen walking northbound on N. Walnut Creek Dr. Friday, wearing a red t-shirt with white writing and tan shorts.

Denton does not like being touched. He is approx 5’06”-5’07” and thin build with brown hair.

Anyone with information about Denton’s whereabouts should call the Mansfield Police Department at 817.473.0211.

