Plano Reports Its First Human Case Of West Nile This Year

June 30, 2017 2:58 PM
PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Plano reports the first positive human case of the West Nile Virus in 2017.

The Collin County Health Department notified the city about the case on Thursday, June 29.

The city is not releasing any details on the patient for privacy reasons.

All mosquitos collected in traps have tested negative for the disease so far this summer.

The city said it will take proactive measures by spraying targeted locations in and around the area of the confirmed case.

Weather permitting, Health Department crews will spray Monday, July 3 beginning at 9:00 p.m. The targeted spray area is borderedd by Panther Ridge Lane to the North, Ruthridge Drive and Oxbow Creek Lane to the East, Kite Meadow Drive to the South and around the small lake and City park to the West.

Residents are urged to ensure children and pets are indoors during the time of spraying.

On June 19, Tarrant County confirmed its first human case of West Nile Virus in 2017.

