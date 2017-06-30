CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live At 10:00 PM

Record Number Of Texans On Road For July Fourth Weekend

by MaryAnn Martinez | CBS11 June 30, 2017 10:03 PM
Filed Under: AAA, dps, Fourth of July weekend, hitting the road, Holiday Travel, Road Rage

e0a1a9a09752499b9f4dce4a3b108a37 Record Number Of Texans On Road For July Fourth Weekend

NORTH TEXAS (CBS11) – A record number of Texans are expected to hit the road for Fourth of July weekend.

Two-point-seven million drivers are expected to be on the road this weekend, according to AAA.

“We have a lot of folks who are trying to be on the same amount of concrete at the same time,” said Lt. Lonny Haschel of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Law enforcement will also be out making sure all those drivers are minding the rules of the road, not speeding and not driving drunk.

This busy holiday weekend come on the heels of three recent cases of road rage in the Metroplex.

On Sunday, a Grand Prairie man lost his life after he and his girlfriend were shot at in Arlington. 

Monday in Mesquite, a driver shot at a 17-year-old girl driving on I-30. A bullet grazed her head.

The most recent incident in North Richland Hills, where a man was shot in the arm on Wednesday by another driver.

“Don’t do anything to antagonize other drivers just look straight ahead mind your own business and follow the rules. If you have to take an exit and go to a police station,” said Haschel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch