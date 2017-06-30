Record Number Of Texans On Road For July Fourth Weekend

NORTH TEXAS (CBS11) – A record number of Texans are expected to hit the road for Fourth of July weekend.

Two-point-seven million drivers are expected to be on the road this weekend, according to AAA.

“We have a lot of folks who are trying to be on the same amount of concrete at the same time,” said Lt. Lonny Haschel of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Law enforcement will also be out making sure all those drivers are minding the rules of the road, not speeding and not driving drunk.

This busy holiday weekend come on the heels of three recent cases of road rage in the Metroplex.

On Sunday, a Grand Prairie man lost his life after he and his girlfriend were shot at in Arlington.

Monday in Mesquite, a driver shot at a 17-year-old girl driving on I-30. A bullet grazed her head.

The most recent incident in North Richland Hills, where a man was shot in the arm on Wednesday by another driver.

“Don’t do anything to antagonize other drivers just look straight ahead mind your own business and follow the rules. If you have to take an exit and go to a police station,” said Haschel.