Learn To Safeguard Your Home While On Summer Vacation

June 30, 2017 7:02 AM
Filed Under: burglary, Home Security, Plano Police, Summer Vacation

(CBSDFW.COM) – Going on vacation? Learn how to safeguard your home so it doesn’t become an easy target for burglars.

Plano Officer John Bauer says lights on timers and deadbolts on doors just aren’t enough to keep burglars away from homes especially when they know the homeowner is out of town. He says burglars will typically case the area and learn different ways of approaching the property.

camera e1498824021276 Learn To Safeguard Your Home While On Summer Vacation

Police and security experts say it’s important to safeguard your home, especially while on vacation. (CBS 11)

Video from Plano police shows how burglars can open a garage door in as little as six seconds. “Six seconds, the door is open… and it wasn’t even that loud,” said Officer Bauer. “That’s the biggest problem we have is most people do not lock their garage door to their house.”

If you can’t make your home burglar-proof, Officer Bauer says at least try to make it as difficult as possible for thieves to get into your property.

Cameron East with A-1 Locksmith and Security says he gets a lot of new customers in the summertime.

From keypads to cameras, there are different ways to safeguard homes with technology today being more advanced and affordable than just a few years ago.

“Not any lag, delay… quality has become phenomenal over the years with camera systems, they used to be grainy,” said East. “To me, it’s your home, so you want to feel safe at your house… be able to go to bed at night.”

Office Bauer says to consider the price you’d be willing to pay for a peace of mind.

“I do tell people on the investment. People will spend several thousand dollars for a new fridge to keep good safe for two or three days. How much are you willing to spend to keep your property safe for two or three years?” said Officer Bauer.

