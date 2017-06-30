San Antonio Officer Dies From Gunshot Wounds

HAPPENING NOW: Small Plane Crash Lands On 405-Freeway In Irvine CA, 2 Injured

June 30, 2017 12:18 PM
SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW/AP) – San Antonio Police announced on Friday morning that they had lost one of their own.

In a Facebook post, police said Officer Miguel I. Moreno passed away due to injuries he suffered in a shootout on Thursday.

Police Chief William McManus said Thursday that one officer was in “grave, grave condition” at San Antonio Military Medical Center with a head wound and was “not expected to survive.”

Another officer was wounded and underwent surgery. He is expected to survive.

McManus says the officers were nine-year department veterans. He says they were patrolling after a suspicious-persons report when they spotted the two men.

The officers were immediately fired upon when they stepped from their car and returned fire.

The unidentified gunman died in the exchange of gunfire. Police say the second man was unaware that his companion would pull a weapon and is cooperating with investigators.

