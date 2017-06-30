Search Intensifies For Kidnapped Lancaster Teen

LANCASTER (CBSDFW.COM) – Missing for more than 48 hours, Lancaster Police and the FBI said they are working against the clock to find Shavon Randle, 13, who was kidnapped on Wednesday.

“We need the public’s help,” said Chief Sam Urbanski with Lancaster Police.

Investigators said Randle was taken from her home on Wednesday morning and investigators said a caller threatened to hurt her.

“We are pleading with the person’s involved to please release Shavon,” said Urbanski.

Investigators named four as “persons of interest.”

The FBI said on Friday they found Darius Fields and LaPorshya Polley and are questioning the two. But Devontae Owens and Michael Titus remain on the run.

“We understand that the longer Shavon is away, we worry about her safety,” said Special Agent Eric Jackson with the FBI.

Investigators said they are offering $25,000 reward for Randle’s safe return.

Outside the home where Randle was abducted, an FBI agent could be seen on Friday evening entering the home with a box.

Randle’s family did not want to comment too much on Friday but prayed for her safe return.

“Whatever it is you want, she doesn’t have it,” said LaToya Randle, Randle’s Aunt on Wednesday.

Investigators specified the $25,000 reward is for Randle’s safe return and for the location of Owens and Titus.