Texas Supreme Court Rules Gay Couples Not Guaranteed Spousal Support

June 30, 2017 8:24 PM
Filed Under: Annie Gimbel, Gay Rights, Hate, Houston, Lesbian, love, Marriage, Resource Center of Dallas, Supreme Court, Trans

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An old battle over same-sex marriage re-opened Friday after the Texas Supreme Court on Friday sided with same-sex marriage opponents who argued that the city of Houston should not have extended its benefits policy to married same-sex couples.

Although LGBTQ advocates are upset about the ruling, they believe a United States Supreme Court ruling guaranteeing benefits to same-sex couples will overturn the decision.

pride gay Texas Supreme Court Rules Gay Couples Not Guaranteed Spousal Support

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 14: Participants march during a Flag Day ‘Raise the Rainbow’ rally, June 14, 2017 in New York City. The event honored LGBT rainbow flag creator Gilbert Baker, who died in March 2017. (photo credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“It’s not only out of step with the federal government benefits, it’s out of step with what we all learned in high school government,” said Rafael McDonnell, strategic communications manager for the nonprofit Resource Center of Dallas. “The supremacy clause. It says the supreme court is the final word on things.”

The case could either be re-litigated in Houston or it could make its way back up the U.S. Supreme Court.

Currently however, there aren’t any expected changes to benefits for same-sex couples in Texas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch