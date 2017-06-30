Texas Supreme Court Rules Gay Couples Not Guaranteed Spousal Support

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An old battle over same-sex marriage re-opened Friday after the Texas Supreme Court on Friday sided with same-sex marriage opponents who argued that the city of Houston should not have extended its benefits policy to married same-sex couples.

Although LGBTQ advocates are upset about the ruling, they believe a United States Supreme Court ruling guaranteeing benefits to same-sex couples will overturn the decision.

“It’s not only out of step with the federal government benefits, it’s out of step with what we all learned in high school government,” said Rafael McDonnell, strategic communications manager for the nonprofit Resource Center of Dallas. “The supremacy clause. It says the supreme court is the final word on things.”

The case could either be re-litigated in Houston or it could make its way back up the U.S. Supreme Court.

Currently however, there aren’t any expected changes to benefits for same-sex couples in Texas.