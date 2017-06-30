North Texas Teen Wanted For Capital Murder Caught In New Jersey

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fugitive teenager Taymor Travon McIntyre, 17, wanted for capital murder, is now in custody.
McIntyre, who is from Arlington, was caught Friday afternoon around 2:00 p.m. ET in Elizabeth, New Jersey by the U.S. Marshals’ New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.
He was arrested without incident and will be held in local custody pending his extradition to Texas.
In a news release, the United States Marshals Service thanked the public for the overwhelming support shown in the investigation for McIntyre.
Dozens of tips poured in from the entire country, aiding in his apprehension according to U.S. Marshals.