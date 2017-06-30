CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Texas Will Give Public Info To Trump Voter Fraud Commission

June 30, 2017 3:19 PM
Filed Under: election, President Donald Trump, Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, Texas, Voter Fraud
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas election officials say they’ll provide public voter information to President Donald Trump’s commission that is investigating alleged voter fraud in the 2016 elections.

The announcement Friday comes after the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity this week asked states for voter data including names, party affiliations, addresses and dates of birth.

Democratic officials in some states have refused to comply, saying the request invades privacy and is based on false claims of fraud.

Texas already makes much of the information requested publicly available.

Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos didn’t list what records would be sent to the commission, but the Republican said in a statement he will protect private information.

Texas law prohibits the release of Social Security numbers. The commission asked for voters’ last four digits.

