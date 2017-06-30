University In Oklahoma To Remove Bibles, Crosses From Chapel

June 30, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: Ada Oklahoma, Bible, East Central University, Holy Bible, Religion, Religion and Spirituality, religious objection, separation of church and state

ADA, Okla. (AP) — East Central University in Oklahoma is removing Bibles and crosses from its on-campus chapel after receiving a complaint from a group that advocates for the separation of church and state.

The public university is in Ada, about 65 miles southeast of Oklahoma City. University President Katricia Pierson said in a statement Thursday that the school chose to remove the religious items after receiving a letter from Americans United for the Separation of Church and State.

She says the school is “looking at the feasibility” of removing the cross from atop the steeple of the chapel.

The university says the Kathryn P. Boswell Memorial Chapel opened in 1957 and is available for use by all faiths.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch