2 Arrested In Lancaster Teen Kidnapping Case

July 1, 2017 7:54 PM
LANCASTER (CBSDFW.COM) – Lancaster police and the FBI arrested two people Saturday in the case of a kidnapped teenager who has been missing since Wednesday.

Shavon Le’Feye Randle

The City of Lancaster announced the arrests of Devontae Owens, who was named a person of interest by authorities, and 30-year-old Laquon Wilkerson of Dallas in relation to the kidnapping of 13-year-old Shavon Randle.

Devontae Owens (Dallas County Jail)

Owens is currently being held at Dallas County Jail on an aggravated kidnapping charge.

Two other persons of interest Darius Fields and LaPorshya Polley were taken into custody and questioned by authorities on Friday. They are both being held at Irving jail.

Darius Fields and LaPorshya Polley (Irving PD)

Another person of interest Michael Titus remains on the run, and authorities are still searching for him.

Michael Titus

Police and the FBI are still searching for Randle.

“Let’s help bring this baby home. She’s an innocent baby. She’s a good baby, and she shouldn’t be going through this, so if you know anything please call 911,” said family friend David Lewis. “Let’s get this baby home safe.”

  1. Robert Cager says:
    July 1, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    Just a really strange case. Not looking good at all

