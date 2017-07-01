CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
2 Fall From Upper Level At Fort Worth Top Golf

July 1, 2017 3:18 PM
Filed Under: fall, fight, Fort Worth, Top Golf

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A fight led to a fall from the upper deck level at Top Golf in Fort Worth early Saturday morning, police say.

top e1498940240319 2 Fall From Upper Level At Fort Worth Top Golf

Two people fell from an upper level at Top Golf in Fort Worth while fighting, police say. (CBS 11)

According to police, two people got into a fight just after midnight on the second level deck at the Top Golf, which led to both of them falling from the deck.

One person got caught in the net, but the other went straight to the ground. The person who landed on the ground had to be taken to a hospital.

Top Golf sent CBS 11 a statement Saturday morning that said it appears both guests are going to be okay.

“This was not a trip-and-fall situation; there was rough-housing that took place, which is a violation of our posted safety rules,” read the statement.

The identities of the two people have not been released. There has also been no word on what caused the fight or how exactly they fell from the deck.

