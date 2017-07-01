Social Media Photo Turns Attention To Fire Station Without AC

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas is trying to make repairs after a social media photo showed the temperature inside one fire station at a sweltering 99 degrees.

The city is working to fix the air conditioning at Station 15 with four cooling stations having already been added.

It started with a picture shared on Twitter that read “99.3 degrees” inside the fire station and “5 days with no AC” according to the tweet from the Dallas Firefighters Association.

Dallas City Council how much of the bond money is going to fix outdated fire stations? 5 days in a row Station 15 has had no AC. pic.twitter.com/jkVCfVLTE1 — Dallas Fire Fighters (@DFFA58) July 1, 2017

City crews replaced what they believe was a broken part of the AC unit and also discovered a different component was broken. A spokesperson for Dallas Fire-Rescue says the AC wasn’t working properly in three-fourths of the station. The bedrooms were the only place in station not affected by the broken AC unit.

A city spokesperson says the parts for the unit have been ordered and are expected to arrive no later than Wednesday.