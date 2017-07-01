NORTH TEXAS RAINCurrent Conditions | Heat Tracker | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Rangers’ Home Runs Back Hamels In 10-4 Win Over White Sox

July 1, 2017 5:30 PM
Filed Under: Chicago White Sox, MLB, Texas Rangers

CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Hamels overcame a shaky start to win for the first time since April, and the Texas Rangers hit three home runs Saturday in a 10-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Hamels (3-0) allowed two runs and two hits while striking out six in 6 2/3 innings for his first win since April 26. He retired 19 straight batters after giving up a double and a homer and hitting a batter with a pitch in the first inning of his second start since returning from a strained right oblique.

Elvis Andrus, Mike Napoli and Rougned Odor homered for the Rangers, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

White Sox starter Derek Holland (5-8) didn’t fare as well in his first game against his former team. Holland, who spent his first eight seasons with the Rangers and was on their 2010 and 2011 AL championship squads, allowed five runs in 5 1/3 innings. He is 1-5 in his last seven starts.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

