Rates Increase For NTTA Toll Roads

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Higher toll rates have kicked in this long holiday weekend for roads operated by the North Texas Tollway Authority.
The toll increase affects roads like the President George W. Bush Turnpike, Dallas North Tollway and the Chisholm Trail Parkway.
Officials say toll-tag users will see an increase of about a penny per mile. Those without tags will pay 50 percent more.
According to officials, the money will be used for road maintenance and improvements.
Over the next decade, NTTA plans to add more lanes to several tollways to help ease congestion.