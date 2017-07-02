Community Mourns Death Of Kidnapped Lancaster Teen

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A heartfelt community is paying its respects to a kidnapped 13-year-old Lancaster girl who was found dead at a home in Dallas.

At the home where the bodies of Shavon Randle and person of interest Michael Titus were found, people arrived with flowers and handed out the tragic news to curious drivers in the area.

Shavon was the subject of an Amber Alert that was issued last Wednesday in Lancaster.

A church group arrived at the scene and joined others who showed up to remember Shavon.

Mothers also showed up with their kids with their hearts breaking for the family dealing with the tragic loss.

“This baby got to be put down in a grave. This baby got to be put away,” said one of the mourners. “Her momma gotta bury her because of some selfish, grown, adult men.”

Mourner Erica Love stopped by the home to pay her respects and said she has daughters that are Shavon’s age.

“Just stay close to the house. Just keep no secrets from me. Always tell me anything that they need to talk to me about. I’m here for them,” said Love. “And just always be honest, and stay close to home cause things like this can happen.”

The cause of Shavon’s death has not been released. The other body was identified as Michael Titus by the City of Lancaster Sunday evening.

Through the search for Shavon, four people had been arrested. Darius Fields and LaPorshya Polley were questioned by authorities on Friday and were then arrested for unrelated charges. Devontae Owens and Laquon Wilkerson were arrested on Saturday and charged with aggravated kidnapping.

Church members said they’re planning to organize a vigil for Shavon.