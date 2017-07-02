#BREAKING: Kidnapped Lancaster Teen Found Dead In Dallas After A Shots-Fired Call

Kidnapped Lancaster Teen Shavon Randle Found Dead In Dallas

July 2, 2017 3:23 AM
Filed Under: Amber Alert, Lancaster Police, Missing Girl, Shavon Randle

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A 13-year-old Lancaster girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found dead in Dallas.

The body of Shavon Randle was discovered after a shots fired call at a house near Kiest Road at Sunnyvale Street in Oak Cliff.

fbi2 Kidnapped Lancaster Teen Shavon Randle Found Dead In Dallas

A heavy police presence outside a house where a kidnapped Lancaster teen was found dead. (Photo: Robert Flagg/CBSDFW)

Lancaster officers and the FBI arrived on the scene, and reporters were told the FBI was in charge of the investigation.

fbi1 Kidnapped Lancaster Teen Shavon Randle Found Dead In Dallas

Photo: Robert Flagg/CBSDFW

Family members of the kidnapped teen also arrived on the scene.

Dallas Police have blocked off streets in the area.

Randle was reported kidnapped by family members last week.

Four suspects have been arrested, but the fate of the girl was not known until early this morning.

This is a developing story.  Stay with CBS 11 News and CBSDFW.com for the latest updates.

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch