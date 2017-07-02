Kidnapped Lancaster Teen Shavon Randle Found Dead In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A 13-year-old Lancaster girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found dead in Dallas.

The body of Shavon Randle was discovered after a shots fired call at a house near Kiest Road at Sunnyvale Street in Oak Cliff.

Lancaster officers and the FBI arrived on the scene, and reporters were told the FBI was in charge of the investigation.

Family members of the kidnapped teen also arrived on the scene.

Dallas Police have blocked off streets in the area.

Randle was reported kidnapped by family members last week.

Four suspects have been arrested, but the fate of the girl was not known until early this morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS 11 News and CBSDFW.com for the latest updates.