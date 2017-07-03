STORMS NORTHEAST OF DFWCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Andy Murray Opens Wimbledon On Centre Court

July 3, 2017 5:38 AM
Filed Under: Andy Murray, Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) – The 2017 edition of Wimbledon is set to start under a cloudy sky and with a chill in the air.

Defending champion and No. 1-seeded Andy Murray will play in the first match at Centre Court on Monday, facing Alexander Bublik.

This is Williams’ first match since she was involved in a car accident in Florida on June. The American is being sued by the estate of a man who died about two weeks after the crash that police say Williams caused.

Other major title winners on the Day 1 schedule include Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka and Petra Kvitova.

The temperature is in the 60s (teens Celsius) about an hour before play begins.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch