Grapevine Police Looking For Bank Robbery Suspect

July 3, 2017 9:43 AM
Filed Under: Bank Robbery, First Bank Texas, Grapevine

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW) – Grapevine Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred at First Bank Texas on SH-114.

Authorities say an armed male suspect entered the bank on Thursday, June 29 at around 4:15 p.m.

The suspect told eveyone to get on the ground and demanded money from the bank tellers, while firing a bullet into the ground.

The suspect then ran out of the bank with the money in a plastic bag and climbed into the passenger seat of a black SUV. The vehicle is described as a Black Chevrolet SUV, possibly a 2000 to 2006 Tahoe, with a roof rack and no front plate.

According to police, the suspect is described as being a white male, early 30’s to late 40’s in age, 5’11” to 6’2″ tall and between 175 to 205 pounds.

 

 

