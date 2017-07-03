Italy Firefighters Fuming Over Vandalism

ITALY, Texas (CBS11) – Volunteer firefighters in Italy, Texas are hoping for justice after surveillance video caught a truck driver destroying part of their property.

Despite evidence of the destruction, Italy Police said they are no closer to finding the culprit.

Police Chief Mike Taylor said on June 16 around 1:30 a.m., a semi-truck driver backed into a flower bed, busted a parking curb and damaged the irrigation system.

“I don’t think he intentionally turned around here to cause any damage, but at some point, he absolutely knew that what he was doing was destroying property,” said Chief Taylor.

The carelessness of this crime is a personal sting for the firefighters who volunteered time and sweat to help build the fire station.

“They’re very proud of it. It meant a lot to them and the rest of the community. They were proud of their new fire station,” said Chief Taylor. “They were a little angry. But they’re ready to move on and get it fixed and get back to business.”

Chief Taylor said the driver caused around $7,000 worth of damage.

The chief said he’s not sure when repairs will be made.