3 Juveniles In Custody For 15 Vehicle Burglaries In Cleburne

July 3, 2017 2:16 PM
Filed Under: Car Break-Ins, Cleburne Police Department, vehicle burglaries

CLEBURNE (CBSDFW.COM) – Cleburne Police arrested three juveniles after a surge in car break-ins during a three-day span.

Police say since Thursday, June 29, officers has responded to reports from the southwest area of Cleburne where fifteen vehicles were burglarized and many items were stolen.

Most of the vehicles, if not all, had been left unlocked, police say.

All of the burglaries happened at night.

Seven guns were stolen from the vehicles, along with electronics, tools, jewelry and cash.

On Saturday officers arrested three teenaged boys, one 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds.

Police says they recovered all of the stolen guns along with other stolen items.

In a news release, the Cleburne Police Department said:

We would like to take this opportunity to warn our residents to remember to lock your vehicle. It just takes a few minutes for a criminal to walk by and pull your door handle. If it’s locked, more than likely,
they will keep walking.  Hide your belongings. If they don’t see something interesting through the window, they won’t be tempted to hang around. Take your keys. Don’t be an easy target.

