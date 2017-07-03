Family Of Michael Titus Opens Up About Deadly Drug Dispute

DALLAS (CBS11) – The family of Michael Titus opened up Monday about his role in the drug dispute that led to the kidnapping of Shavon Randle.

Police are now keeping a close watch over the home where investigators found both of their bodies. The area has become a memorial and the family of Michael Titus talked about what they say he did and did not do.

Michael Titus’s family members said they are the first to admit that the 19-year-old was no angel. Seen in what relatives describe as an old photo posing with bags of marijuana, Titus was what his cousin considers a small player in a much bigger world.

Titus family identifies man in photo as Michael Titus; says #ShavonRandle was kidnapped over drug dispute pic.twitter.com/PREEvoB0zy — Gabriel Roxas (@cbs11gabriel) July 2, 2017

“He was a little fish in a big ol’ pond,” Chequetta Dyer said.

Titus’s family said he looked up to Darius Fields and Devontae Owens who they say drew him into the drug world and had him stand guard over a large stash of marijuana.

“He was scared of them. You know what I’m saying, he was terrified, and when they got robbed, and they said Mike T was supposed to be there when they got robbed, and he wasn’t, they blamed him for that. So because he got blamed for that, they had to take him,” Dyer said.

Court documents describe the drug theft that led to the kidnapping of 13-year-old Shavon Randle for ransom.

Investigators believe Owens is one of the people who kidnapped her. The Titus family sayidshortly before Randle was taken they received a frightening message.

“He had texted his girlfriend, and he told his girlfriend, if you don’t hear from me by Tuesday, let my momma know, ’cause they done killed me,” Dyer said.