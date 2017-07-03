Several Injured After Taxi Crashes Into Pedestrians In Boston

BOSTON (CBSDFW/AP) – A taxi crashed into a group of pedestrians in Boston on Monday afternoon.
According to WBZ, a 56-year-old taxi driver lost control of his cab and hit people near the Logan International Airport taxi pool.
There are injuries of varying severity, police Spokesman David Procopio said.
Video of the scene showed a white cab with front end damage at rest against a building and near some picnic tables. The vehicle is surrounded by debris. Rescue crews loaded at least one person into a stretcher.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)