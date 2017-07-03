Stars Sign Radulov To $31.25 Million Deal For 5 Years

July 3, 2017 12:04 PM
Filed Under: Alexander Radulov, Dallas Stars, Hockey, NHL

DALLAS (AP) – The Dallas Stars have signed right winger Alexander Radulov to a $31.25 million, five-year deal.

Radulov will count $6.25 million against the salary cap through 2021-22 after getting the biggest contract in free agency. General manager Jim Nill announced Monday that the Stars signed the top player available on the market on Day 3 of free agency.

The 30-year-old Russian had 18 goals and 36 assists for 54 points last season with the Montreal Canadiens after returning to the NHL following four seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League. He played on a $5.75 million, one-year deal and was looking for a long-term agreement this time around.

Radulov got that from the Stars, who also signed center Martin Hanzal for $14.25 million over three years.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch