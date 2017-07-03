STORMS NORTHEAST OF DFWCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

White House: Trump Backs Repeal-Only Health Bill As ‘Option’

July 3, 2017 6:05 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Health Care Law, Obamacare, President Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is pressuring wavering senators to back a Republican bill to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law. But a top aide says he is holding open a repeal-only option if Republicans can’t reach agreement over the July 4 recess.

Marc Short, the White House’s legislative director, said Trump was making weekend calls and believed senators were “getting close” on passing a bill. But Short maintained that Trump continues to believe that repeal-only legislation should also be considered.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has dismissed the suggestion. He has said if Republicans don’t reach agreement, he will have to turn to Democrats for help.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch