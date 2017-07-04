ISOLATED STORMS IN DFWCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Crews Battle Overnight Fire At Garland Storage Facility

July 4, 2017 6:53 AM
Filed Under: fire, Garland, Garland Fire Department, Lone Star Self-Storage, storage unit, Texas

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Several units were damaged at a Garland storage facility where a three-alarm fire erupted just before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Garland Fire Department, crews battled the blaze at the Lone Star Self Storage on Shiloh just north of Forest Lane shortly before storms arrived overnight.

Officials say the cause of the fire is not clear, but since it began before Tuesday morning’s thunderstorms arrived, a lightning strike is not suspected.

There was extensive smoke and water damage to several units.

No one was hurt.

