GPPD Chief Bows Out Of Search For New DPD Chief

July 4, 2017 12:56 PM
Filed Under: Dallas, Dallas PD, Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie PD, Jobs, Steve Dye

DALLAS (AP) – The Grand Prairie police chief who was among the finalists for the police chief job in neighboring Dallas has withdrawn himself from consideration, saying he wants to stay at his current job.

Chief Steve Dye said in a statement Monday that while he was confident he’d be a “great fit” in Dallas, he would no longer pursue the job there because of his “deep devotion” to Grand Prairie and its police department. He said he felt the decision was in his family’s best interest.

Dye’s decision means there are now seven finalists for the Dallas job, including three candidates from within the Dallas police department. The other four finalists are from Detroit, Seattle, Los Angeles and a county just outside Washington, D.C.

David Brown retired as Dallas chief in October.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch