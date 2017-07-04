Police Searching For Suspects In Deadly Carjacking

Police are searching for two men involved in a deadly robbery and carjacking that happened overnight in Northwest Dallas.
According to Dallas Police, Ozeil Garcia was robbed and killed by two unidentified men near the Plaza Del Lago apartments at 3330 Webb Chapel Extension around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say the two latin suspects took property from the victim, including his red 2008 Chevy Silverado (TX GJD 4577).
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this investigation.
Crime Stoppers (214)373-TIPS will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense.