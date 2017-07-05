Arlington Police Rescue Kitten From Busy Intersection

ARLINGTON (KRLD) – Arlington police officers found themselves involved in a complicated rescue operation after being flagged down by a motorist on Tuesday.

The driver told officers an orange tabby kitten had wedged himself between the car’s rear wheel and brake rotor, at a traffic light at the intersection of East Pioneer Parkway and South Collins Street.

The policemen started a quick rescue, which turned out not to be so quick.

The tabby didn’t like the police and ran under another car.

Officers got a little help from animal control and were finally able to catch the kitty.

Lieutenant Chris Cook says the kitten was dehydrated and overheated but if he checks out OK, the little tabby will be put up for adoption.