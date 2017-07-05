Burleson Couple Loses First Home Days After Welcoming First Born

BURLESON (CBSDFW.COM) – Cameron and Morgan Haddock were at the hospital, as flames destroyed the life they had worked so hard to build.

On July 1, they welcomed baby Carter into the world. But in the early morning hours of July 4, their home was struck by lightning.

“When the lightning struck, the thunder struck immediately after. It was really, really, loud. We knew it hit close,” said their neighbor Wendy Burke.

By the time Burke learned how close lightning had hit, the fire was already engulfing the home.

“I looked out the kitchen window and the flames were 10 feet high,” she explained.

The Haddocks had carefully built their nest for their baby’s arrival.

“Now as they prepare to be discharged from the hospital, they have no home and no belongings to return to. The crib, bedding, changing table, and rocking chair are gone,” a family member explained on a GoFundMe page set up to help the young couple.

But their Mistletoe Hill Neighborhood is standing by the now family of three. To help fill the void the fire left, they are filling Burke’s hallway with baby items like cloth diapers, wipes, and other necessities.

The home on the 1200 block of Boxwood Lane has become a drop off location for donations from neighbors and strangers.

“I had a lady come from her neighborhood and she lives in Fort Worth, it’s people from all around,” Burke said.

Not far away on Misty Oak Trail, another home was gutted by a lightning strike. Neighbors said the man who calls it home, managed to escape before the roof caved in.

The Haddocks will temporarily be staying with loved ones after they’re discharged from the hospital.

“I hope they can get through it. They have a tragedy but they also have a blessing with the new baby,” said Burke.