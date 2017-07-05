Canadian Man Indicted In Officer’s Stabbing At Flint Airport

July 5, 2017 2:40 PM
Filed Under: Amor Ftouhi, Canada, Flint, Flint Airport, Terrorism

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – A 49-year-old Canadian man has been indicted in the stabbing of a police officer at an airport in Flint.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Detroit says Amor Ftouhi was arraigned Wednesday in federal court in Flint on charges of committing an act of violence at an international airport and interfering with airport security.

Ftouhi, a native of Tunisia who lived in Quebec, was arrested June 21 after Lt. Jeff Neville was attacked at the airport, northwest of Detroit.

Authorities say Ftouhi referenced killings in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan and yelled “Allahu Akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great.”

The stabbing occurred five days after Ftouhi legally entered the U.S. The FBI said he bought a knife in the U.S.

Neville has been released from a hospital.

