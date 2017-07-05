Cowboys LB Wilson Arrested For Aggravated Assault With Deadly Weapon

By Mike Fisher

FRISCO (CBSDFW) – Damien Wilson of the Dallas Cowboys was arrested Tuesday, just after 8 p.m. near Toyota Stadium in Frisco on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Frisco Police confirmed to 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan.

Wilson, the third-year linebacker, was taken into custody on Tuesday and was released Monday morning after bonding out at $10,000 for each of the two charges.

Police haven’t said what led up to the incident but did say the victim didn’t need to be taken to the hospital.

The incident, which may have occurred in conjunction with a fireworks show at the FC Dallas soccer match in Frisco, marks the second time in two offseasons that Wilson has been in the news, though last summer’s problem was seemingly more innocuous, as he sustained an eye injury during a paintball game.

Wilson, 24, was a fourth-round pick by Dallas in 2015 and played in all 16 games for the Cowboys last season.

His most recent comment on Twitter was posted at about 5 p.m., three hours before his arrest, when he posted, “When your words get you in trouble.’’