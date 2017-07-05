Dallas County Declares Itself First Human Rights County In Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County is the first county in Texas and only the second in America to designate itself a Human Rights County, joining eleven U.S. cities that have followed the United Nation’s initiative aiming to develop Human Rights communities throughout the world.

“Human Rights abuses occur in our community, our country and our world every day. We must lead at the local level. We can’t do everything but we can all do something,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, who sponsored the resolution.

Additionally, Commissioner Dr. Elba Garcia and Commissioner Dr. Theresa Daniel joined Jenkins to pass the resolution.

“This is a significantly important step taken by Dallas County. It will have historical implications. We should all be thankful that the Dallas County Commissioners Court has taken a leadership role in advancing the cause of Human Rights,” said Wayne Meachum, Dallas County resident and Human Rights advocate.

Both Commissioners John Wiley Price and Mike Cantrell voted “no”.

Here’s the full text of the resolution: