Man In Custody After Allegedly Killing Brother In Benbrook

BENBROOK (CBSDFW.COM) – Benbrook Police and Fort Worth’s SWAT team responded to a deadly shooting in the 200 block of San Angelo Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
Two people were shot, one person was killed and one suspect is in custody.
Police said the suspect killed his brother. Another person was shot in the leg.
CBS11’s Jason Allen was at the scene as the suspect was arrested.
Around 11:30 a.m.someone walked into the Benbrook Police department and told officers one family member had shot another family member.
When police got to the scene, a standoff began.
Neighbors said they were told to take shelter inside middle of their homes.
Around 3:15 p.m., police had the man in custody.
No word yet on any shooting victims.
More to come.