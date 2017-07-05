Man In Custody After Allegedly Killing Brother In Benbrook

BENBROOK (CBSDFW.COM) – Benbrook Police and Fort Worth’s SWAT team responded to a deadly shooting in the 200 block of San Angelo Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Two people were shot, one person was killed and one suspect is in custody.

Police said the suspect killed his brother. Another person was shot in the leg.

CBS11’s Jason Allen was at the scene as the suspect was arrested.

Update: Benbrook SWAT situation. Police say it appears man now in custody, shot and killed his brother. Another person shot in leg — Jason Allen (@CBS11JasonAllen) July 5, 2017

Around 11:30 a.m.someone walked into the Benbrook Police department and told officers one family member had shot another family member.

When police got to the scene, a standoff began.

Neighbors said they were told to take shelter inside middle of their homes.

Around 3:15 p.m., police had the man in custody.

Flash bang and several shots just fired, likely gas based on residue in the air. Man walked out of home, tackled by police. — Jason Allen (@CBS11JasonAllen) July 5, 2017

