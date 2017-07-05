CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
NORTH TEXAS STORMSCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Texas Man Wins Florida Key Lime Pie-Eating Contest

July 5, 2017 5:47 AM
Filed Under: contest, Eating contest, florida, Key Lime Pie, key west, Mile-High Key Lime Pie Eatin' Contest, pie, Texas, Trey Bergman

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — An attorney from Texas won a Key lime pie-eating contest in the Florida Keys.

Trey Bergman of Houston devoured a 9-inch pie smothered with whipped cream in 51.92 seconds during Tuesday’s Mile-High Key Lime Pie Eatin’ Contest in Key West. The rules prohibit contestants from using their hands.

Bergman wore a yellow bathing cap, saying it helped him cut through the whipped cream and pie to get to the crust faster.

The competition drew 21 competitors and highlighted Key West’s annual Key Lime Festival. Other festival events included an offbeat Key Lime Pie Drop and tasting strolls featuring Key lime cocktails and pie.

Key lime pie was designated Florida’s official pie in 2006 by state legislators.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch