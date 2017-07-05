Woman Dies After 1-Alarm Fire At Fort Worth Apartment

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman is dead after a one-alarm fire at her west Fort Worth apartment.
First-responders were called to the complex, near Buckskin Run and Normandale Street, just after 7:30 a.m.
Firefighters found the yet to be identified woman, who was in her 60s, when they went in to the apartment. The crew immediately started CPR and took the woman to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, but she died.
Fire damage at the apartment complex was limited to the downstairs unit where the victim lived.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.