CBS 11 News To Air “Dallas Ambush: One Year Later”

July 6, 2017 12:00 AM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 News will air a half-hour news program commemorating the one-year anniversary of the downtown Dallas police shootings. “Dallas Ambush: One Year Later” will air on Friday, July 7 at 6:30 p.m.

The program will highlight the events taking place across North Texas to honor the five fallen officers, and celebrate the numerous heroes who put themselves in harm’s way to protect others. It will also feature interviews with members of the Parkland Hospital trauma unit staff who were on duty that night, and it will explore the lessons learned from the tragic event.

CBS 11 News anchors Doug Dunbar and Kaley O’Kelley will host the program, with contributions from various members of the CBS 11 News Team.

