Dallas Circle Of Heroes Memorial Unveiled For 7/7

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There was a somber ceremony this morning for the unveiling of the new Dallas Circle Of Heroes Memorial.

A Dallas businessman came up with the idea for the tribute in the days after the July 7 police officer ambush. Mike Morgan said he couldn’t sleep and needed something to do, so he designed a circle of stone pillars. He says the circle represents the never-ending bond among law enforcement, while the stone pillars are a symbol of strength.

Each stone of the memorial has a bronze plaque with the names of the four fallen Dallas Police Department Officers, Michael Smith, Lorne Ahrens, Patrick Zamarripa and Michael Krol , and Dallas Area Rapid Transit officer Brent Thompson who lost their lives when they were ambushed during a peaceful rally in downtown. Under the name is each officer is a short story about each man’s life.

During the dedication of the memorial today local police leaders said the monument is another step in the healing process. “It is the good will of our citizens, such as Mike Morgan, and the good will of our friends who stepped forth with an embrace of love and support by which we are all held so steadfast,” said DPD Deputy Chief Albert Martinez. “This memorial is such a vibrant, palpable example of that embrace.”

The Dallas Circle of Heroes Memorial is located at 1350 Manufacturing Street in Dallas.