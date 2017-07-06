Humane Society Seizes 92 Animals On Denton County Property

DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Humane Society of North Texas along with Denton County Sheriff’s Office seized 92 animals from a home.

Authorities were alerted about filthy and inhumane conditions through a tip.

HSNT said it seized 33 dogs, 42 chickens, four goats, four ducks, three geese, two quail, a dove, a pigeon, a turkey and a parakeet.

“The conditions where the dogs were located littered with feces, garbage and junk strewn on the floors and was filthy and unsanitary, while other dogs were chained outside on short heavy chains,” HSNT explained in a news release.

The release went on to say:

The dogs were flea covered and had hair loss in addition it intestinal parasites. The goats and donkeys were in small pens with no protection from the weather and green water to drink. The birds were housed in some of the most deplorable conditions we’ve seen with numerous birds crammed in to tiny feces filled cages, some with deceased birds in the cage with them, and the size did not allow them to stand normally. They were lice and filth covered. One of the chickens was housed in a plastic tub with a lid on it and inside filled with sludge and feces on the bottom. The top had small holes cut out and the bird could not even stand all the way up.

The animals are being cared for at a quarantine location and will be treated for their injuries and illnesses.

On Thursday, July 6 the animals were legally awarded to HSNT.

They will be made available for adoption into loving homes when they are deemed healthy.

To make a donation toward their care, click here and mention it’s for Denton County animals.