Ken Molestina Recalls Dallas Police Ambush

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 News reporter Ken Molestina was in downtown Dallas during the ambush attack on police officers. One year later, he sat down with Doug Dunbar to look back on that tragic night, and what he experienced being in the middle of a dangerous news situation.

Molestina was covering the “textbook” protest that night before shots rang out. He remembers hearing the sound of gunfire, but not knowing where those shots were coming from due to the layout of buildings downtown. He and his photographer took cover against a wall, but still had to be moved away several times as police determined that their location was not safe.

“You’re just taking a guess,” Molestina explained. “I didn’t know where the gunfire was coming from, so I just picked a spot and said that’s going to be our spot, at least for now, just to get out from the middle of the street and onto the sidewalk. And I could just hear the commotion.”

Despite the gravity of the situation, Molestina broadcast live as the shooting incident continued less than a block away.

Complete Coverage Of The Dallas Police Ambush

As information about injured and deceased police offficers was confirmed, Molestina recalls his disbelief that such a tragedy could have taken place in downtown Dallas. “It just hits you like a train,” he said, starting the choke up. It was the first and the only time that Molestina has had to take cover while reporting.

“I hope I never have to,” Molestina said. The night stuck with him in the hours and days following the shooting, and it clearly continues to be a vivid memory a year later. “I had a scary night, but there were a lot more people that night that lost a whole lot more, and we should really think of those folks.”