Lightning Blamed For Frisco Apartment Fire

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – Emergency crews in Frisco responded to a fire on Wednesday night at an apartment complex located in the 5700 block of Parkwood Boulevard, and lightning may have been the cause. The incident happened shortly after 9:00 p.m. at the Villas of Chapel Creek.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from an apartment building’s roof. Workers attacked the blaze offensively from inside of the structure, and the fire was declared “under control” about 90 minutes later. The Frisco Fire Department sent six engines to the scene.

Nobody was hurt during this incident, but several people are now without a home. The building including 30 apartment units and 51 residents. All of them have been displaced. The American Red Cross was notified about this situation and has already helped some of those people find temporary housing.

There were severe storms in the area at the time of the fire, officials said, and frequent lightning strikes were reported. While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it is most likely the result of this lightning.