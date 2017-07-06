Memorial Honoring 5 Fallen Police Officers In Dallas Unveiled

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On this day before the one-year anniversary five police officers lost their lives in the ambush in downtown Dallas, their families, fellow officers and citizens they served gathered for the unveiling of the Dallas Circle of Heroes Memorial.

Kristy Zamarripa lost her husband, Dallas Police Officer Patrick Zamarripa. “Beautiful ceremony, beautiful stones, beautiful wording. It’s hard to believe it’s almost been a year.”

Off the Trinity Strand Trail in Dallas’ Design District, five stones with the names and life stories of the fallen officers stand in a circle.

Zamarripa, Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, and Michael Smith of DPD and Brent Thompson of DART.

Developer Jim Lakes said his business partner Mike Morgan came to him last year with this idea.

“I said it’s time some of us stood up and showed our guys in blue how much we love them and how much everyday they go out and service their cities,” said Morgan.

Heidi Smith and her daughters lost a husband, a dad. “I just want to say thank you to Mike and Jim for everything they’ve done to make this possible and have a nice, quiet place where the girls and I can come and remember their dad,” said Smith.

Interim Dallas Police Chief David Pughes told the gathering, “I thank Mr. Morgan for caring enough to build this.”

Time may have passed, but for those at the ceremony and many others, what has certainly not passed is the sense of loss.

DART Police Chief James Spiller told the crowd, “We struggle some days to work through our emotions and still ask why. But we continue because we know that’s what our fallen brothers and friends and their families expect us to do.”

Officer Zamarripa’s mother, Valerie said, “It’s heart-breaking, so heart-breaking to go through this. “Hopefully after a year, things can get better for everyone. Make this a day to remember and not forget.”