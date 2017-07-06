Rangers Avoid Sweep With 8-2 Victory Over Red Sox

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Rangers Avoid Sweep With 8-2 Victory Over Red Sox

July 6, 2017 5:25 AM
Filed Under: 105.3 The Fan, Andrew Cashner, Baseball, Boston Red Sox, Joey Gallo, MLB, Rougned Odor, Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON (AP) — Andrew Cashner didn’t have to dodge any broken bats, and finally gave up a hit only after an error kept an inning alive for Boston.

Cashner held the hot-hitting Red Sox hitless into the sixth, Rougned Odor hit an early two-run homer and the Texas Rangers ended the longest winning streak in the majors at six games with a rain-delayed 8-2 victory over Boston on Wednesday night.

Cashner (4-7) was wild into the third inning, then retired 10 straight batters before first baseman Pete Kozma’s error on a dropped throw kept the sixth going. The next batter, Xander Bogaerts, ended the no-hit bid with a two-run homer just over the 14-foot wall in left field.

Kozma had just entered the game at first after pinch-hitting in the fifth for slugger Joey Gallo, who exited with a sore left hamstring. The drop came on a slightly low throw from shortstop Jurickson Profar on an easy grounder by Dustin Pedroia.

“These guys are too good to think about (a no-hitter),” Cashner said. “My job is to think about one pitch at a time. Keep executing. If you don’t execute . think about the next pitch.”

The right-hander allowed three hits, three walks and two unearned runs with four strikeouts in seven innings. It was his first start since getting hit on the elbow by a broken bat in a loss at Cleveland — the second straight rough outing for the Houston-area native.

Boston, which had at least 10 hits and six runs in every game during the winning streak, missed a chance to be the first team to sweep a season series of more than three games against the Rangers since they moved to Texas in 1972. The Red Sox won the first five meetings this year.

“We hit some balls hard, we hit some balls right at people,” Boston manager John Farrell said. “But make no mistake, Cashner, that was one of the better games he’s thrown this year. He’s in the mid-90s (mph) with heavy sink.”

After a delay of nearly 90 minutes to start the game, Odor’s 16th homer put Texas ahead 2-0 in the second. Carlos Gomez had a solo shot , his 12th, in the third.

Odor scored three times before leaving with a bruised left hand after the fifth inning, when he was hit by a pitch. It was the second straight hit batter by lefty reliever Robby Scott, who first plunked Adrian Beltre on the leg.

Doug Fister (0-2) gave up six runs — four earned — over 3 2/3 innings in his third start since Boston claimed him off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels last month.

Profar had two doubles, including a two-run liner to right-center for an 8-0 lead in the fifth, after being called up from Triple-A Round Rock when shortstop Elvis Andrus went on the paternity list.

WHERE’S ELVIS

Andrus, one of five candidates for the final AL All-Star spot, wasn’t on Texas’ active roster for the first time since making his major league debut as a 20-year-old shortstop to start 2009. Andrus and his new wife were expecting their first child. He’s played 1,303 career games.

THE DAY AFTER

Andrew Benintendi went 0 for 2 with a pair of walks the day after becoming the first Red Sox rookie to have multiple five-hit games in one season. He also had a two-run single in the 11th inning of Boston’s 7-5 win in the series opener.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez will join the team at Tampa Bay and throw a bullpen over the weekend after struggling for a second straight rehab start. He’s been out since June 1 with a right knee injury.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (11-3, 2.61 ERA), a potential AL All-Star starter Tuesday, pitches the opener of a four-game series at Tampa Bay on Thursday. He leads the majors with 166 strikeouts and has won 10 of 11 decisions.

Rangers: LHP Cole Hamels (3-0, 4.12) gets the opener of a three-game home series against the Angels on Friday. It will be his third start since missing almost two months with a right oblique strain.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch