Report: Mavs Finalizing Two-Year Agreement With Dirk

By Josh Clark
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Mavericks are finalizing an agreement with Dirk Nowitzki on a two-year, $10 million pact, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.
The second year of the deal is a club option, according to MacMahon’s sources.
This coming season will be Dirk’s 20th in the NBA, making him and Kobe Bryant the only two players to have played at least 20 seasons with the one franchise.
Nowitzki, a 13-time all-star, is sixth all-time on the NBA’s scoring list and is only 1,159 points behind Wilt Chamberlain for fifth on the list.
The just turned 39-year-old averaged 14.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per games in 2016.