Report: Mavs Finalizing Two-Year Agreement With Dirk

July 6, 2017 2:27 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki, NBA

By Josh Clark

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Mavericks are finalizing an agreement with Dirk Nowitzki on a two-year, $10 million pact, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

The second year of the deal is a club option, according to MacMahon’s sources.

This coming season will be Dirk’s 20th in the NBA, making him and Kobe Bryant the only two players to have played at least 20 seasons with the one franchise.

Nowitzki, a 13-time all-star, is sixth all-time on the NBA’s scoring list and is only  1,159 points behind Wilt Chamberlain for fifth on the list.

The just turned 39-year-old averaged 14.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per games in 2016.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch