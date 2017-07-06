Tasha’s KRLD To Do List July 6- 12, 2017

Pokémon GO has around 65 million monthly active players…not bad for only being a year old. The National Videogame Museum in Frisco will celebrate the first anniversary of the Pokémon GO game on Thursday, July 6.

Every time I watch this movie, I see something I didn’t see before. If you love Grease as I do and know every word to every song…check out the Grease Sing a Long at the Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts tonight. (7/6)

It is Throwback Thursday Movie Night at Sundance Square tonight. (7/6) It is Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Steve Earl & The Dukes are playing the House of Blues tonight. (7/6)

Brave Combo is doing its thing at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 7 at the Allen Public Library. By thing, I mean salsa, meringue, rock, polka, zydeco, blues and more. These guys have an impressive history… Brave Combo marched in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade and recorded with Tiny Tim.

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden’s “Concerts in the Garden” this week is “Star Wars and Beyond: A Laser Light Spectacle” (7/7-8)

The Parker County Peach Festival is this Saturday in downtown Weatherford. (7/8)

There will be a ‘Day of Remembrance, Prayers and Reflections’ at Thanksgiving Square Friday morning at 10am. (7/7) On Friday, July 7th our community will pause to remember the tragic events that took place in Dallas one year ago with great loss of life.

Tribute 7/7 is Friday at Dallas City Hall beginning at 6:30pm. (7/7) This event will commemorate the one-year anniversary of the 2016 shootings that killed four Dallas Police Officers and one DART Officer. Tribute 7/7 is part of Weekend of Honor, honoring those who have sacrificed their lives for the protection of others.

A Remembering Chris Cornell event is at the House of Blues Friday night. (7/7)

It is Margaritaville Night at the ballpark tomorrow night at Globe Life Park in Arlington when the Rangers take on the Angels. (7/7) There will be a special pre-game tailgate party on the first base concourse at 5:00 p.m. with live music and cold drinks. After the game, catch the Fireworks set to Jimmy Buffett tunes.

Wednesday 13, formerly of The Murderdolls, is playing at Trees in Deep Ellum tonight. (7/6)

Faster Pussycat is playing Trees Friday night. (7/7)

Shenandoah’s 30th Anniversary tour is Friday night at Billy Bobs. (7/7)

If you are hooked on House of Cards… here is a chance to see Claire when she was known as Buttercup. Check out actress Robin Wright in this Friday Night’s Midnight Madness at the Inwood Theater … The Princess Bride. (7/7)

Check out Red, White and Bullets at the Lonestar Gun Club and Redneck Resort in Mesquite Saturday. (7/8)

If you are tired of planting stuff and having it die on you…you need to attend the ‘How Do I Garden with Drought Tolerant Plants’ class at Texas Discovery Gardens Saturday. (7/8)

Live and Let Die: A Tribute to Paul McCartney is at the Eisemann Center Saturday evening. (7/8) You will hear, complete in every detail, and hit songs from the Beatles catalog and Paul McCartney’s solo works.

Johnny Lee is playing Arlington Music Hall Saturday night. (7/8)

Ted Nugent Rockin America Again is at Billy Bob’s Texas Saturday night. (7/8)

WWE Great Balls of Fire is at the AAC Sunday night. (7/9) WWE Pay Per View returns to Dallas for the only time this year.

If you love guitars played fast and loud…you are in luck. Dragonforce is playing Gas Monkey Live Wednesday night July 12.

Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day (July 6) the right way at Stampede 66 today. Chef Stephan Pyles’ famous honey infused chicken is the perfect way to honor the holiday. Chef Pyles’ Honey Fried Chicken, based on his grandmother’s recipe, is served with Buttermilk Biscuits and Gun Barrel Gravy. Stampede 66, 1717 McKinney Ave, Suite 100, Dallas, Texas.

These guys rocked my world back in the 80’s and continue to do so today. See Firehouse at Bronson Rock in Keller Friday night. (7/7)