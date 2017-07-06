Toyota Celebrates Grand Opening Of Plano Headquarters

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM
STORMS IN NORTH TEXASCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App  

Toyota Celebrates Grand Opening Of Plano Headquarters

July 6, 2017 4:59 PM By Gabriel Roxas
Filed Under: grand opening, Jim Lentz, plano, Toyota, Toyota Motor North America
atoyota Toyota Celebrates Grand Opening Of Plano Headquarters

Toyota Plano headquarters (Gabriel Roxas – CBS11)

PLANO (CBS11) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called Toyota’s headquarters grand opening in Plano a symbol of Texas’ economic growth, and the company’s CEO talked about why the move to North Texas was the right one.

The courtyard at the center of the new 100-acre campus offers a peaceful refuge for employees.

Inside, exhibits show everything from the early vehicles of Toyota’s past to the concept cars that give a glimpse of the future.

“We’re going to be quicker to market. We’re going to respond much quicker to what our customers are telling us they want in vehicles,” Toyota Motor North America CEO Jim Lentz said at an executive round table.

Lentz told CBS11 the new Plano headquarters, complete with its own rock-climbing wall for restless workers, streamlines corporate functions once spread out across the U.S.

The location of the new headquarters became an important point with needs for easy access to the company’s midwestern plants and an area that offered a high quality of life to employees.

“Texas is all about community, and we explain that to people, and they think it’s just kind of a sales job until they actually get here,” Lentz said.

For those already here, Toyota is still looking for hundreds more workers.

“And the type of jobs we’re hiring: IS jobs, quality engineering jobs, accounting and finance jobs, and sales and marketing positions,” Lentz said.

More from Gabriel Roxas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch