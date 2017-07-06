Toyota Celebrates Grand Opening Of Plano Headquarters

PLANO (CBS11) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called Toyota’s headquarters grand opening in Plano a symbol of Texas’ economic growth, and the company’s CEO talked about why the move to North Texas was the right one.

The courtyard at the center of the new 100-acre campus offers a peaceful refuge for employees.

Inside, exhibits show everything from the early vehicles of Toyota’s past to the concept cars that give a glimpse of the future.

“We’re going to be quicker to market. We’re going to respond much quicker to what our customers are telling us they want in vehicles,” Toyota Motor North America CEO Jim Lentz said at an executive round table.

Lentz told CBS11 the new Plano headquarters, complete with its own rock-climbing wall for restless workers, streamlines corporate functions once spread out across the U.S.

The location of the new headquarters became an important point with needs for easy access to the company’s midwestern plants and an area that offered a high quality of life to employees.

“Texas is all about community, and we explain that to people, and they think it’s just kind of a sales job until they actually get here,” Lentz said.

For those already here, Toyota is still looking for hundreds more workers.

“And the type of jobs we’re hiring: IS jobs, quality engineering jobs, accounting and finance jobs, and sales and marketing positions,” Lentz said.