STORMS IN NORTH TEXASCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

20-Year-Old Man Sent To Prison For Sexually Assaulting Children

July 7, 2017 3:10 PM
Filed Under: Alliance for Children in Arlington, Brandon McPhearson, Judge James Fry, McKinney Police Detective Chris Kennedy

(McKINNEY) – Brandon McPhearson, 20, of McKinney was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

McPhearson lived with a relative in McKinney during a time that two children unrelated to him were frequently at the home. The first child disclosed the abuse during a forensic interview on an unrelated matter at Alliance for Children in Arlington. Based on her disclosure a forensic interview was set up for the second child who also said McPhearson abused her.

brandon mcphearson 20 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Sexually Assaulting Children

Brandon McPhearson, 20, entered an agreed plea of guilty for sexually assaulting tow children. (photo courtesy: Collin County DA)

Once it was determined the offenses happened in McKinney, McKinney Police Detective Chris Kennedy was assigned to the case and conducted an investigation.

McPhearson entered an agreed plea of guilty in exchange for a 30-year sentence. Both victims and their family were present for the plea. The victims’ mother gave a victim impact statement and also read a statement written by one of the victims.

Judge James Fry presided over the case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch