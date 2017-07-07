CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
LIVE VIDEO: El Centro College Holds Memorial In Remembrance Of Dallas Police Ambush

El Centro College Remembers Dallas Police Ambush

July 7, 2017 10:42 AM By Jennifer Lindgren
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There are a number of events taking place this weekend across Dallas in remembrance of the downtown ambush on police officers one year ago. Officials at El Centro College are among those marking the anniversary of the attack. A memorial event on Friday morning is offering students and staff members a chance to reflect.

The college just celebrated its 50th anniversary. But July 7, 2016 will now always be a part of the school’s history. The ambush on police was traumatic for the El Centro College community. Two campus officers were injured as shooter Micah X. Johnson entered the building and took aim at officers above the school’s loading dock area.

Students were evacuated from the campus and police sent a bomb robot into El Centro College. The device was detonated, and Johnson was killed. The explosion caused extensive damage to that area of the building, but it ended the attack that took the lives of five police officers.

Now, one year after the ambush, El Centro College’s president is speaking out about how the school is moving forward, while also remembering the past. “My memories are of this tragic event and my concern for students and staff, the emotional toll that all of those people had to go through,” stated Dr. Jose Adames. “It’s about renewal of the institution, and so pleased that the community of downtown Dallas and beyond has come together to support the college and support each other during these tragic events.”

The school is working to raise the $50,000 needed for a sculpture to be placed outside of the building’s Elm Street entrance.

Adames will also be speaking at the memorial event on Friday, along with Dallas City Council member Adam McGough and student leader Rachel Royal. Student artwork will also be unveiled at the Friday event, with comments from artist Stephanie Johnson.

